South Carolina primary: Biden appeals to African American voters in a Transforming landscape

Democrats face an uphill battle in winning South Carolina in November, yet the state holds significant importance for Joe Biden’s reelection strategy. South Carolina’s inaugural primary on Feb. 3 serves as a crucial opportunity for Democrats to garner support among Black voters and initiate a broader strategy aimed at reclaiming the American South in future elections.

While Democrats have historically struggled in Southern states since the Civil Rights era, recent demographic shifts and electoral victories in states like Kentucky, North Carolina, and Georgia have injected optimism into the party’s prospects. With hopes of flipping North Carolina and winning key congressional districts, Democrats are also eyeing gubernatorial and Senate campaigns in Louisiana and Mississippi.

To achieve these goals, Democrats are employing legal challenges, voter mobilization efforts, and increased financial support. President Biden, along with prominent Democratic figures, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, have made appearances in South Carolina to rally support and spotlight key issues relevant to voters.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison emphasizes South Carolina’s significance beyond its borders, envisioning the emergence of a “New South” from the remnants of the Old South. However, Republicans remain entrenched in the region, citing ideological differences that may deter conservative voters from aligning with the Democratic Party.

Despite the challenges, South Carolina’s growing population and its role as a cost-effective campaign platform offer Democrats a unique opportunity to cultivate political talent, engage voters, and address pertinent issues, particularly those affecting rural and Black communities.

Efforts to increase voter registration and participation, spearheaded by nonpartisan groups like the NAACP, underscore the importance of mobilizing Southern voters, particularly Black voters, who have historically supported Democrats but face lower turnout rates compared to white voters.

A bar chart utilizing data from the 2020 U.S. Census illustrates the comparative voter turnout rates among Black and white populations across specific states.

According to census figures, approximately 3.5 million individuals relocated to the Southern region from various parts of the United States and abroad between 2020 and 2023. Democrats are actively engaging with liberal newcomers as part of their outreach efforts.

Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Georgia, emphasized the importance of early investment in mobilizing residents who have been disengaged from the political process, underscoring the potential for significant returns on such investments.

Kristin Powell, Deputy Director of the Black to the Future Action Fund, highlighted the critical need for Democrats to extend their focus beyond major urban centers and prioritize outreach to rural Black voters, particularly in states like South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana. Powell’s organization successfully targeted low-propensity voters, resulting in substantial increases in voter turnout rates in key states such as Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Powell emphasized that many rural Black voters often feel disconnected from political power. She cited Southern Georgia as a case in point, noting that empowering such communities could have a significant impact on electoral outcomes, potentially influencing the reelection prospects of leaders like President Biden.

