Nigeria’s Culture Minister Hannatu Musawa, Kenny Ogungbe dragged to court over alleged NYSC violations

Nigeria's Culture Minister Hannatu Musawa, Kenny Ogungbe dragged to court over alleged NYSC violations

Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy for Nigeria, Hannatu Musawa, and music promoter Kenny Ogungbe find themselves under increased scrutiny as the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law has formally lodged a court petition alleging violations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act.

The NBA has called for the removal of Musawa from her ministerial position based on the allegations. The NBA seeks the court to compel the NYSC to invalidate the certificates issued to both Musawa and Kenny Ogungbe, arguing that the issuance of these certificates contravenes the provisions outlined in the NYSC Act Cap N84.LFN 2024.

The legal action, filed under the registration FCH/ABJ/05/90/2024, involves John Aikpokpo-Martins, Chairman of NBA-SPIDEL, and Funmi Adeogun, Secretary of NBA-SPIDEL, as the principal litigants.

At the core of the plaintiffs’ argument lies the assertion that the mobilization of Musawa and Ogungbe for the mandatory one-year national youth service, subsequent to surpassing the age of 30, is both unlawful and illegal, thereby contradicting fundamental patriotic principles.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs contend that the national service and certificates of service attributed to Musawa and Ogungbe by the NYSC are null and void, forming a pivotal aspect of their legal position.

Regarding the legal perspective, the proceedings aim to establish that, according to the provisions outlined in Sections 2(1), 12(1), and 13(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004, the first and second defendants are ineligible for employment engagement with any employer, including the Federal Government of Nigeria, unless they first possess and present their National Youth Service certificates.

Similarly, in October 2023, Kenny Ogungbe stirred controversy on social media by sharing an image donned in NYSC regalia, announcing the completion of the NYSC program. Kenny Ogungbe is 53 years old, while Musawa is 50 years old.

