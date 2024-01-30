Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Tennis

Coco Gauff’s Rise: A Federer-esque Mindset and a Winning Streak

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Coco Gauff's Rise: A Federer-esque Mindset and a Winning Streak

Renowned tennis coach Rick Macci, known for shaping Serena Williams’ career, recently shared his insights on rising star Coco Gauff following her performance at the Australian Open. Predicting even greater achievements for the young talent, Macci likened her mindset to that of tennis legend Roger Federer.

Gauff, aged 19, kicked off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, a familiar ground where she clinched victory the previous year. This time was no different as she secured another triumph in the ATP 250 event, demonstrating her prowess on the court.

Despite facing a challenging final against Elina Svitolina, Gauff’s resilience shone through, setting a promising tone for the year ahead. Although her journey at the Australian Open was halted by Aryna Sabalenka, who eventually emerged as the champion, Macci viewed Gauff’s performance positively, emphasizing her potential for growth.

Reflecting on Gauff’s promising future, Macci commended her unwavering determination, citing her motto of “No days off” as emblematic of her relentless pursuit of excellence. Drawing parallels to Federer’s mental fortitude, Macci highlighted Gauff’s evolving playing style, characterized by an aggressive approach reminiscent of the tennis icon.

While Gauff has often been compared to Serena Williams due to their shared talent and generational impact, Macci’s comparison to Federer sheds light on Gauff’s unique blend of skill and mindset. As she continues to refine her attacking play, Gauff aims to build upon her previous successes, aiming for more titles on the international stage.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Rafael Nadal’s Bittersweet Return: Injury, Resilience, and Future Plans

Breaking Records: Djokovic Reigns Supreme for 410th Week as Undisputed World No. 1 in the Latest ATP Rankings

Coco Gauff, 19-year-old African-American wins the U.S. Open

Serena loses expected last match of her records breaking tennis career

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Nigeria’s North and its misplaced, infantile anger. By Suyi Ayodele USAfrica: Nigeria’s North and its misplaced, infantile anger. By Suyi Ayodele
Next Article Rafael Nadal's Bittersweet Return: Injury, Resilience, and Future Plans Rafael Nadal’s Bittersweet Return: Injury, Resilience, and Future Plans
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Megan Thee Stallion Triumphs After 'Hiss': Summer Album and Tour Announced
ENTERTAINMENT

Megan Thee Stallion Triumphs After ‘Hiss’: Summer Album and Tour Announced

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Ice Spice Unveils ‘Y2K’: The Album We’ve All Been Waiting For
Rafael Nadal’s Bittersweet Return: Injury, Resilience, and Future Plans
USAfrica: Nigeria’s North and its misplaced, infantile anger. By Suyi Ayodele
Nigeria ”expresses sadness” on Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger’s withdrawal from ECOWAS
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights