Coco Gauff’s Rise: A Federer-esque Mindset and a Winning Streak

Renowned tennis coach Rick Macci, known for shaping Serena Williams’ career, recently shared his insights on rising star Coco Gauff following her performance at the Australian Open. Predicting even greater achievements for the young talent, Macci likened her mindset to that of tennis legend Roger Federer.

Gauff, aged 19, kicked off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, a familiar ground where she clinched victory the previous year. This time was no different as she secured another triumph in the ATP 250 event, demonstrating her prowess on the court.

Despite facing a challenging final against Elina Svitolina, Gauff’s resilience shone through, setting a promising tone for the year ahead. Although her journey at the Australian Open was halted by Aryna Sabalenka, who eventually emerged as the champion, Macci viewed Gauff’s performance positively, emphasizing her potential for growth.

Reflecting on Gauff’s promising future, Macci commended her unwavering determination, citing her motto of “No days off” as emblematic of her relentless pursuit of excellence. Drawing parallels to Federer’s mental fortitude, Macci highlighted Gauff’s evolving playing style, characterized by an aggressive approach reminiscent of the tennis icon.

While Gauff has often been compared to Serena Williams due to their shared talent and generational impact, Macci’s comparison to Federer sheds light on Gauff’s unique blend of skill and mindset. As she continues to refine her attacking play, Gauff aims to build upon her previous successes, aiming for more titles on the international stage.