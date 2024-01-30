Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Megan Thee Stallion Triumphs After ‘Hiss’: Summer Album and Tour Announced

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Megan Thee Stallion Triumphs After 'Hiss': Summer Album and Tour Announced

In the wake of her recent track “Hiss,” where Megan Thee Stallion took aim at Nicki Minaj, the rapper has experienced a whirlwind of success.

Despite concerns that targeting Nicki might backfire, it appears to have worked in Meg’s favor. Yesterday, Nicki Minaj released the track “Big Foot,” which received criticism for its lyrics and is being regarded as one of her least successful songs.

Capitalizing on this momentum, Megan Thee Stallion made a triumphant appearance on Good Morning America today, seizing the opportunity to drop a major announcement. Following the success of singles like “Cobra” and “Hiss,” Meg officially revealed that she will be releasing a new album this summer. What adds an extra layer of excitement is that she plans to coincide the album release with a summer tour—an unprecedented move for Meg, who has never had an album out during a summer tour before.

While Meg did not disclose a specific release date for the album during her GMA appearance, fans are eagerly anticipating more details in the coming weeks. With the context of a summer tour, speculation suggests a potential album drop in late May or early June. The timing of this announcement couldn’t be more perfect, given the recent events surrounding Meg and Nicki.

As the anticipation builds, share your expectations for Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming album in the comments section below.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Which features are you hoping to see on this highly awaited Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming album?

You Might Also Like

Ice Spice Unveils ‘Y2K’: The Album We’ve All Been Waiting For

Rafael Nadal’s Bittersweet Return: Injury, Resilience, and Future Plans

Coco Gauff’s Rise: A Federer-esque Mindset and a Winning Streak

Breaking Records: Djokovic Reigns Supreme for 410th Week as Undisputed World No. 1 in the Latest ATP Rankings

Lookman Shines: Nigeria’s AFCON Triumph Over Cameroon in 2-0 Victory

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ice Spice Unveils 'Y2K' Ice Spice Unveils ‘Y2K’: The Album We’ve All Been Waiting For
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ice Spice Unveils 'Y2K'
ENTERTAINMENT

Ice Spice Unveils ‘Y2K’: The Album We’ve All Been Waiting For

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Rafael Nadal’s Bittersweet Return: Injury, Resilience, and Future Plans
Coco Gauff’s Rise: A Federer-esque Mindset and a Winning Streak
USAfrica: Nigeria’s North and its misplaced, infantile anger. By Suyi Ayodele
Nigeria ”expresses sadness” on Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger’s withdrawal from ECOWAS
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights