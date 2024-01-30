Megan Thee Stallion Triumphs After ‘Hiss’: Summer Album and Tour Announced

In the wake of her recent track “Hiss,” where Megan Thee Stallion took aim at Nicki Minaj, the rapper has experienced a whirlwind of success.

Despite concerns that targeting Nicki might backfire, it appears to have worked in Meg’s favor. Yesterday, Nicki Minaj released the track “Big Foot,” which received criticism for its lyrics and is being regarded as one of her least successful songs.

Capitalizing on this momentum, Megan Thee Stallion made a triumphant appearance on Good Morning America today, seizing the opportunity to drop a major announcement. Following the success of singles like “Cobra” and “Hiss,” Meg officially revealed that she will be releasing a new album this summer. What adds an extra layer of excitement is that she plans to coincide the album release with a summer tour—an unprecedented move for Meg, who has never had an album out during a summer tour before.

While Meg did not disclose a specific release date for the album during her GMA appearance, fans are eagerly anticipating more details in the coming weeks. With the context of a summer tour, speculation suggests a potential album drop in late May or early June. The timing of this announcement couldn’t be more perfect, given the recent events surrounding Meg and Nicki.

