Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

USAfrica: Nigeria’s purchase of $1 billion Viper Attack Helicopters confirmed by U.S

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Nigeria's purchase of $1 billion Viper Attack Helicopters confirmed by U.S

By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

USAfriaonline.com: The purchase of $1 billion worth of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters by Nigeria has been confirmed by the U.S Department of Defense (DoD).  There was prior approval by the U.S Department of State.

According to a statement issued by the U.S Defense Security Cooperation Agency (which USAfricaonline.com has seen), it “will better equip Nigeria to contribute to shared security objectives, promote regional stability and build interoperability with the US and other Western partners,” 

The Defense Agency added that “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In December 2023, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation got a “$7,781,824 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0025). This modification increases the ceiling for the production and delivery of an additional 32 H-1 tech refresh mission computers in support of the AH-1Z aircraft for the government of Nigeria. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55%); Baltimore, Maryland (25%); and Woodland Hills, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024.”

You Might Also Like

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation proposes multibillion fund to enhance its airports

U.S. House passes $78 billion bipartisan tax relief package

West Africa’s ‘Brexit’ sparks regional concerns

Escalation of Massacres, Kidnappings in Nigeria, civil society groups tell Tinubu: declare State of Emergency

USAfrica: Nigeria’s North and its misplaced, infantile anger. By Suyi Ayodele

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Nigeria's Minister of Aviation proposes multibillion fund to enhance its airports Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation proposes multibillion fund to enhance its airports
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria's Minister of Aviation proposes multibillion fund to enhance its airports
BUSINESS

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation proposes multibillion fund to enhance its airports

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
U.S. House passes $78 billion bipartisan tax relief package
West Africa’s ‘Brexit’ sparks regional concerns
Escalation of Massacres, Kidnappings in Nigeria, civil society groups tell Tinubu: declare State of Emergency
Megan Thee Stallion Triumphs After ‘Hiss’: Summer Album and Tour Announced
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights