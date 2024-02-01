Minister of aviation proposes $40 billion fund to enhance Nigerian airports

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has announced his proposal of a 40 billion intervention fund to the President, aimed at enhancing airport operations across the country.

While the allocation is still pending, it is anticipated that the presidency will release the fund in the near future. Keyamo revealed this development during an interview on the Politics Today show with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television, where he discussed the Federal Government’s strategies for improving airport infrastructure and efficiency.

Keyamo highlighted his early engagement with the President upon assuming office, emphasizing the need for essential interventions to elevate the efficiency and customer satisfaction of airports nationwide, particularly focusing on international airports.

The Minister noted President Bola Tinubu’s support for the procurement of cutting-edge gadgets and equipment for the airports, although the Federal Government has yet to release the funds.

Among the proposed allocations from the N40 billion, Keyamo outlined several initiatives:

Implementation of the Safe Tower project, aiming to enhance air traffic control towers at five international airports and twelve other strategically selected airports across the six geopolitical zones. Procurement of DVOR (Doppler VHF Omni Direction Range) equipment for airports nationwide, enabling seamless aircraft landings even in adverse conditions. Acquisition of modern ILS (Instrument Landing System) for five international airports and selected others, providing precise azimuth and descent guidance for aircraft during diverse weather conditions. Enhancement of Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) for airspace safety and security. Procurement of landing equipment, navigation equipment, and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) for airports nationwide.

Keyamo’s proposals signify a comprehensive effort by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to modernize and enhance Nigeria’s airport infrastructure, ensuring safety and efficiency in air travel.