Fatal Shooting at New York City Subway Station Leaves One Dead, Five Injured

A somber atmosphere enveloped the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx on the afternoon of Monday 12th February, 2024 as tragedy unfolded with a fatal shooting. New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers rushed to the scene at approximately 4:47 pm, responding to reports of gunfire.


Upon arrival, officers discovered a 35-year-old man deceased, while four others suffered gunshot wounds. Among the injured were a 28-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, a 71-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, and a 14-year-old girl. The wounded individuals were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals, where they remained in stable condition.

While investigations are ongoing, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry assured the public that the incident was isolated and not an active shooter situation. Nevertheless, the community remains on edge as authorities work tirelessly to ensure safety and apprehend those responsible for this senseless act of violence.

