Nigeria: Access Bank appoints Bolaji Agbede interim CEO

Access Bank, a prominent Nigerian financial institution, has appointed an interim CEO in the wake of the tragic passing of Herbert Wigwe, the CEO, who lost his life in a helicopter accident last Friday, along with five others.

According to a recent statement from Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank, Bolaji Agbede, a respected senior founding executive director of the bank, will assume the role of CEO on an acting basis.

Ms. Agbede, who has been with Access Bank since 2003, boasts nearly 30 years of experience in banking and business consultancy, as reported by the BBC.

The chartered helicopter carrying Mr. Wigwe was en route from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada, USA when it crashed, approximately 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.

Local media reported that the 57-year-old banker was traveling to Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Mr. Wigwe, who founded Access Bank in 1989, spearheaded its growth to become one of Nigeria’s largest banks in 2018, following its acquisition of its main competitor, Diamond Bank.