Senegal to shutdown internet access ahead of protest over vote delay

Senegal’s Ministry of Communications issued a directive on Tuesday instructing mobile operators to suspend internet access, coinciding with a planned silent march organized by activist groups.

The march, which authorities had prohibited, aimed to denounce the abrupt postponement of the presidential election slated for February 25. The unexpected delay, announced mere weeks before the scheduled vote, triggered violent clashes last week resulting in three fatalities and numerous arrests.

Despite Parliament’s decision to reschedule the election for December 15, concerns persist among opposition members regarding the extension of President Macky Sall’s mandate, deviating from Senegal’s democratic principles.

The fate of the march remains uncertain following its prohibition by authorities on Monday, citing logistical challenges. A press conference scheduled later on Tuesday will see civil society and religious groups involved in the demonstration unveil their next steps, according to spokesperson Amadou Samb.

The postponement of the election has generated widespread disappointment in Senegal, renowned as one of West Africa’s more stable democracies. This sentiment carries particular weight within a region where democratic institutions have encountered challenges due to military takeovers and constitutional manipulations in recent years.

The Ministry attributed the recent violence and property damage during protests to incendiary online communications. In Dakar, riot police equipped with protective gear deployed tear gas, stun grenades, and apparent rubber bullets against demonstrators who ignited fires and hurled stones.

Amnesty International and the UN human rights office have urged the Senegalese government to investigate the fatalities and instances of police brutality against protesters. At least 266 individuals, including journalists, have been detained nationwide, as reported by Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In response to the political situation, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) dispatched a parliamentary diplomatic delegation to Senegal on Monday for discussions.