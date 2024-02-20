2024 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, Funded Opportunity for African Journalists

The 2024 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award offers African journalists; a fully funded opportunity to work at the BBC UK, receiving mentorship, training, and a monthly stipend. Elevate your storytelling and amplify African voices on a global platform.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2024 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, which honors the legacy of the esteemed African journalist, Komla Dumor. Known for his dedication to portraying African narratives with authenticity and integrity, Dumor’s commitment is one that the BBC is keen to uphold.

This prestigious award seeks to recognize an exceptional individual residing and working within Africa, who demonstrates remarkable journalism skills, on-air charisma, and a unique talent for storytelling with a focus on African perspectives. The recipient will embody the potential to become a future luminary in the field.

Program Details:

The recipient of the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award will embark on a transformative training and development opportunity with the BBC in London, commencing in early September 2024 and spanning three months. Collaborating with diverse teams within BBC News, the awardee will craft an African narrative for the BBC, amplifying their voice across the continent and globally. They will benefit from guidance by a seasoned BBC mentor and participate in courses offered by the prestigious BBC Academy.

Requirements:

To be eligible for this esteemed accolade, applicants must currently be practicing journalists based in Africa and possess the following qualifications and experience:

Exceptional journalism skills, encompassing proficiency in digital and social media platforms. Preferably, experience in broadcasting. A compelling broadcasting persona, commanding voice, and adept presentation skills, capable of engaging both on-air and on-camera with finesse. The ability to conceive and pitch compelling original African story ideas, in alignment with BBC editorial guidelines. Comprehensive and current knowledge of the African continent, spanning politics, business, culture, history, and sports. Fluency in English, either as a first language or equivalent proficiency. Benefits:

The BBC will cover the winner’s travel expenses to and from the UK, including visa fees. Accommodation in London throughout the placement will be arranged and financed by the BBC. The recipient will receive a stipend of £7000 for the duration of their three-month stay in London, subject to applicable taxes and deductions.

Application Requirements:

Additional prerequisites for all applicants include:

Submission of a concise CV, limited to two pages. Possession of a passport valid until at least January 31, 2025, obtainable by March 31, 2024. Non-affiliation with current or former BBC staff. Confirmation of the employer’s willingness to grant a three-month release from September 2024 for the awardee to undertake the placement in London. Possession of a degree or enrollment in a program equivalent to a UK Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university by the designated deadline. Shortlisted candidates will be requested to provide references, proof of employment, birth certificate, passport, a suitable UK visa, and evidence of English proficiency.

For Further Information:

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Official Webpage of the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.