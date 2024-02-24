Igboho says “Buhari handed over spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu”

An activist for the creation of a regional “Yoruba nation” from the southwest of Nigeria, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), has said in his hometown of Igboho that incumbent President Bola Tinubu should not be held responsible for the country’s economic problems and hardships.

He placed the blame for Nigeria’s latest crises as being the consequences of the failures of Tinubu’s immediate predecessor, retired General Muhammadu Buhari, also a member of the ruling APC party.

The controversial agitator said on Friday, July 23, 2024, as quoted by The Punch: “Some people believe it is Tinubu that spoils the country; it is not Tinubu. When Buhari was in government, I was shouting for us (Yoruba) to be united and free ourselves from slavery, saying that Buhari did not have anything to offer us.”

He stated: “Let’s free ourselves and divide Nigeria…. Buhari handed over spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu. Tinubu spent six months in office; we are cursing him. What did he do?”

—-