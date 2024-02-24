USAfrica: Haiti stands as a testament to human resilience. By Jean Okechukwu Pillard

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Haiti’s former diplomat Ambassador, Jean Okechukwu Pillard, made what USAfricaonline.com considers to be very important and illuminating remarks on the persisting, recent challenges in Haiti and its place in history, at the February 2024 All Party Parliamentary Group on Haiti (APPG) in London:

I thank His Excellency Euvrard Saint Amand for attending this meeting and

offering to share his thoughts with us.

Esteemed members of the House of Lords, distinguished guests, and my dear

friend, Lord Griffiths of Burry Port, whose steadfast dedication to Haiti

transcends mere friendship and symbolises the most profound form of solidarity.

I am here to discuss the current plight of Haiti, a proud nation that stands

as a testament to human resilience, its narrative complexly connected with trials

since its bold proclamation of independence. Haiti’s relentless journey shapes

not just its historical identity but also forges a vision for a self-determined future,

deeply infusing the pursuit of freedom and dignity into the core of its national

character.

Throughout the years, Haiti’s political system, designed to balance legislative,

executive, and judicial powers, has severely disintegrated. This collapse, has

created a significant governance void that has been deepened by tragic events,

including the assassination of a President, over eight years without elections,

widespread violence, school shutdowns, businesses going bankrupt,

kidnappings, and a glaring absence of justice for victims. Such systemic failures

have forced many vulnerable Haitians into perilous journeys looking for a better

life, often facing maltreatment, disappointment and rejection. This enduring

crisis reflects deep-seated issues that have historically plagued the nation,

demanding urgent and thoughtful resolution.

Haiti’s story is blemished by the scars of foreign exploitation and dominance,

from the oppressive independence debt forced upon it, to foreign

occupations and protracted sanctions. This legacy underscores the imperative to

challenge both external forces and the internal inertia that have sustained these

cycles. The country’s early defiance, marked by the historic defeat of Napoleon’s

army at the Battle of Vertières on November 18, 1803— led by the formidable

General Jean Jacques Dessalines, well before Waterloo —signalled a bold claim

to sovereignty. Despite this valiant past, colonial narratives persist, shading the

global understanding of Haiti, and underscoring the need for a narrative that

truly acknowledges its sovereignty and enduring spirit.

The persistent crisis, characterized by weak to non-existent institutions and the

lack of elected officials, exacerbates Haiti’s challenges. This situation transcends

individual leadership, underscoring a deeper call for reinstating constitutional

governance and democratic foundations. The collective outcry for change,

signals a profound desire among Haitians to heal national wounds and to renew

their commitment to democracy and stability.

The severe security crisis in the capital starkly underscores the alarming state of

Haiti’s socio-political landscape. This reality of despair demands urgent

attention. It is a call to action for both, Haitian leaders and the international

community to recognize the pressing need for genuine and sustainable solutions

to governance that resonate with the Haitian people’s aspirations, free from the

influence of external orchestration.

Haiti, the cradle of liberty and the beacon of human rights stands at a defining

juncture. The synergy between the global community and the unified spirit of

Haitians, especially those in the diaspora, is paramount. This collaboration holds

the key to carving a future of stability and prosperity Haiti earnestly seeks. Now

is the moment to leave behind outdated methodologies that have underserved

Haiti, in favour of innovative strategies that truly align with its people’s hearts and

spirits. We are positioned at a critical crossroads, with a unique opportunity to

sculpt a new destiny for Haiti—a destiny meticulously crafted by Haitians, for

Haitians, encapsulating the essence of self-determination, pride, security,

stability, and prosperity.

Thank you for standing with us as we endeavour to ensure Haiti’s rightful place

as a vibrant and autonomous nation on the world stage.

———