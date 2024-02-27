Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Uganda expresses concern amid worsening tensions in eastern DR Congo

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Uganda expresses concern amid worsening tensions in eastern DR Congo

The Ugandan military declared a state of high alert on Monday, February 26, 2024, emphasizing its close monitoring of the volatile situation unfolding in the eastern region of the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Maj. Bilal Katamba, spokesperson of the Mountain Division of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), disclosed to Xinhua via phone that heightened surveillance has been deployed along the entire border line in response to the intense clashes between DRC troops and M23 rebels.

“In light of disturbances within the vicinity, we have intensified our vigilance. We cannot afford complacency,” stated Katamba.

Speaking on behalf of Operation Shujaa, a UPDF initiative targeting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern DRC, Katamba underscored the military’s proactive stance, given recent incursions by the ADF into Ugandan territory resulting in disruptions.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“Our concerns regarding the ADF remain paramount. Our vigilance remains unwavering. We vividly recall their infiltration and subsequent harm inflicted on our populace,” Katamba remarked.

Katamba elaborated on the influx of refugees from the DRC into Uganda, highlighting the imperative for rigorous screening protocols to thwart potential infiltration by ADF insurgents.

“The influx of refugees necessitates stringent screening measures to prevent the exploitation of such circumstances by malevolent elements. Hence, all security agencies are operating at maximum alertness,” Katamba concluded.
(Xinhua)

You Might Also Like

Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti

Nigeria Labour Congress kicked off a two-day protest against hunger and insecurity

South Africa’s alleged fake doctor demands patient’s cash

Nigerian army denies coup Plot amidst political speculations

Senegal’s President proposes amnesty amid political crisis

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti
AFRICA

Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria Labour Congress kicked off a two-day protest against hunger and insecurity
South Africa’s alleged fake doctor demands patient’s cash
Nigerian army denies coup Plot amidst political speculations
Senegal’s President proposes amnesty amid political crisis
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights