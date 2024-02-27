Uganda expresses concern amid worsening tensions in eastern DR Congo

The Ugandan military declared a state of high alert on Monday, February 26, 2024, emphasizing its close monitoring of the volatile situation unfolding in the eastern region of the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Maj. Bilal Katamba, spokesperson of the Mountain Division of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), disclosed to Xinhua via phone that heightened surveillance has been deployed along the entire border line in response to the intense clashes between DRC troops and M23 rebels.

“In light of disturbances within the vicinity, we have intensified our vigilance. We cannot afford complacency,” stated Katamba.

Speaking on behalf of Operation Shujaa, a UPDF initiative targeting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern DRC, Katamba underscored the military’s proactive stance, given recent incursions by the ADF into Ugandan territory resulting in disruptions.

“Our concerns regarding the ADF remain paramount. Our vigilance remains unwavering. We vividly recall their infiltration and subsequent harm inflicted on our populace,” Katamba remarked.

Katamba elaborated on the influx of refugees from the DRC into Uganda, highlighting the imperative for rigorous screening protocols to thwart potential infiltration by ADF insurgents.

“The influx of refugees necessitates stringent screening measures to prevent the exploitation of such circumstances by malevolent elements. Hence, all security agencies are operating at maximum alertness,” Katamba concluded.

