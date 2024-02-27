Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti

Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti

Benin has pledged to contribute 2,000 troops to a United Nations-endorsed multinational security force led by Kenya, aimed at combating gang violence in Haiti.

The announcement came during a press briefing held in Guyana on Monday, February 26, 2024, by the United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Ms. Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the importance of deploying the force urgently, following discussions with Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and other stakeholders. She underscored the mission’s critical role in aiding the Haitian national police in restoring peace and security, facilitating free and fair elections, and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Initially scheduled for deployment this month, the mission faced delays after being halted by a Kenyan court in January. The court ruled that the government lacked the authority to dispatch police officers outside Kenya. However, Kenya’s President William Ruto affirmed Kenya’s commitment to sending police officers after fulfilling the court’s requirements.

Gang violence in Haiti has escalated significantly. A recent UN report revealed that Haitian gangs claimed the lives of 8,400 individuals last year, marking a 122% increase from 2022.
(AFP)

