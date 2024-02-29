Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Meningitis kills 20 Nigerian school students

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Meningitis kills 20 Nigerian school students

A meningitis outbreak in Nigeria has killed at least 20 boarding school students and infected hundreds more, the education commissioner in northeastern Yobe state said on Wednesday.

“We have recorded an outbreak of meningitis in six secondary schools in the state which led to the death of 20 students out of the 473 infected,” Mohammed Sani Idriss said.

The epicenter of the outbreak is the city of Potiskum and its Government Technical College has been worst hit, accounting for 17 of the deaths, Idriss said.

The schools are under medical surveillance with isolation centers and emergency care facilities, he said.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“The situation is under control because we have not recorded any new cases in the past two days while 370 of those hospitalized have recovered and been discharged,” Idriss added.

Meningitis is an infection of the lining around the brain and spinal cord, transmitted through respiratory droplets or throat secretions.

It has a high fatality rate and children are especially at risk.

Nigeria lies in the so-called “meningitis belt” of sub-Saharan Africa, stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east, where outbreaks of the disease are common.
Ref: AFP

You Might Also Like

Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S

DR Congo police assume control as UN Peacekeepers withdraw from Kamanyola Base

Senegal: Amnesty law approved by cabinet

U.S. urges UN security council action to end conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan

Binance Removes Nigerian Naira Support Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S. urges UN security council action to end conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan U.S. urges UN security council action to end conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan
Next Article Senegal: Amnesty law approved by cabinet Senegal: Amnesty law approved by cabinet
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ghana's anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S
POLITICS

Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
DR Congo police assume control as UN Peacekeepers withdraw from Kamanyola Base
Senegal: Amnesty law approved by cabinet
U.S. urges UN security council action to end conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan
Binance Removes Nigerian Naira Support Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights