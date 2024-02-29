Senegal: Amnesty law approved by cabinet

During its session on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, evening, the cabinet of Senegal approved an amnesty law, a decision prompted by a proposal made during the inauguration of a national dialogue led by President Macky Sall the previous Monday. The objective of this dialogue was to address the ongoing crisis in the country, which stemmed from the postponement of the presidential election as announced by the head of state.

President Macky Sall, underscoring his commitment to resolving the crisis, declared the adoption of a general amnesty law pertaining to “incidents related to political protests” dating back to 2021. This decision follows a period marked by protests, resulting in numerous arrests, casualties, and extensive property damage.

However, the law must receive approval from the National Assembly before it can take effect. A specific date for this legislative process has not yet been announced. Despite its aim to promote reconciliation, the amnesty law has generated mixed reactions and encountered opposition from both the opposition and the ruling coalition.

In addition to the amnesty law, President Macky Sall announced his intention to review the report from the national dialogue during a scheduled audience on Monday, March 4th.