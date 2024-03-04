Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Sudan demands full AU reinstatement

Sudan demands full AU reinstatement

Sudan’s Defense Forces Commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has stipulated that the acceptance of African Union (AU) mediation hinges on the reinstatement of Sudan’s membership in the organization. According to local media reports citing a statement from the ruling Sovereignty Council, al-Burhan emphasized Sudan’s confidence in the African Union’s potential solutions but underscored that full membership reinstatement is a prerequisite for engaging in the mediation process.

General Burhan convened with members of the AU High-Level Panel on the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan on Sunday. This three-member panel was established by the AU Commission in January with the objective of facilitating dialogue, reinstating constitutional order, and collaborating with all Sudanese stakeholders, including civilian factions, military entities, and regional and global actors such as IGAD, the UN, and the League of Arab States. The panel’s overarching aim is to foster an inclusive process towards expeditiously restoring peace and stability in Sudan.

Following an October 2021 takeover that witnessed General al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander General Hamdane Daglo removing the civilian government and detaining its leaders, Sudan was suspended from all AU instances. This move was widely condemned as a coup and contributed to the escalation of near-weekly protests.

