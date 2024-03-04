USAfricaSpotlight: “The New Workforce Reality” – author Chioma Oleka-Onyewuchi.

USAfricaLIVE.com BOOK Spotlight:

USAfrica recommends “The New Workforce Reality” as you explore the ever-evolving world of work. The author is Chioma Chelsea Oleka-Onyewuchi. Here are excerpts from my chat with her

Chido: You’ve written an important book, “The New Workforce Reality: Embracing Intergenerational Collaboration that thrives in the Age of Automation and Layoffs.” Would you offer USAfrica readers a 100-word summary?

Chioma: Certainly, I’ll be glad to do so. First, my book is a valuable information companion in the new environment of work. It’s a dynamic terrain filled with both exciting opportunities and daunting challenges.

What motivated you to write it?

Chioma: I am motivated by the fact that people need useful tools to operate optimally in the present and future work. Perhaps, you’re a leader steering a company, an employee striving for individual success, or an HR professional shaping your organization’s future. Regardless of your role, wouldn’t you want a trusted and experienced guide by your side, someone who’s been in the trenches, navigated the complexities, and emerged successful?

I’ve simply authored a battle plan for success in a rapidly changing work environment.

Tell us about your professional development and experience.

Chioma: In terms of my background, for more than 20 years, I traversed the global professional workplace, from North America to Sub-Saharan Africa, working with Fortune 500 companies and leading consulting firms. I’ve seen the challenges firsthand, and more importantly, I’ve learned the strategies to unlock success.

Imagine a workplace where diverse skills ignite success, where collaboration thrives across generations, and where change is an opportunity, not a threat. Imagine your organization reaching new heights, equipped with the knowledge and strategies to achieve lasting success.

Tell me a little about your education.

Chioma: Sure, my first degree is in Banking and Finance from Abia State University, in Nigeria.

I bagged an MBA from Kellers Graduate School of Management, in Chicago, Illinois. I’m working towards the completion of a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at Liberty University, in Virginia.

I have an array of internationally recognized certifications in Risk Management certifications, Project Management certifications and Information System Audit.

Thanks for your insights!

Chioma: Thank you for the opportunity of being spotlighted with my book on the platforms of USAfrica.

By Chido Nwangwu, Founder of USAfricaLIVE.com and USAfricaBOOKS.com @Chido247

