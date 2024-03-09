Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to form joint force against insurgency

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to form joint force against insurgency

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have agreed to establish a joint force aimed at addressing their defense and security objectives. The decision was announced on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 following the inaugural meeting of the three nations’ military chiefs of staff in Niamey.

General Moussa Salaou Barmou, the head of Niger’s army, indicated that the newly formed task force would become operational promptly, although specific details regarding its size and scope were not provided.

The countries previously came together in September to create the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). The Liptako-Gourma Charter, which established the AES, seeks to “create a framework for collective defense and mutual assistance to benefit the populations” of the three nations.

According to reports from the Niger press agency, officials assessed the worsening security situation within AES countries during the meeting. Despite acknowledging the persistent jihadist threat, General Barmou expressed optimism regarding the renewed momentum observed in ongoing operations.

The Sahel region, as highlighted in the 2023 Global Terrorism Index, experienced more fatalities from terrorism in 2022 than South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions combined.

