Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ramaphosa criticizes opposition’s call for foreign observers

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ramaphosa criticizes opposition’s call for foreign observers

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed criticism towards the country’s primary opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), following its request for the United States and European nations to monitor the forthcoming elections. The DA forwarded this request in a missive dispatched last week to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several European foreign affairs ministers.

President Ramaphosa, as quoted by state broadcaster SABC, remarked, “The DA’s letter to the United States government is quite disingenuous and it is almost trying to sell our country to other powers in the world.” He emphasized the existing regional and international mechanisms, such as Sadc, AU, and the UN, routinely engaged in monitoring South Africa’s electoral processes, casting doubt on the necessity for external involvement.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) also censured the DA’s letter, condemning it for potentially compromising “South Africa’s sovereignty on a silver platter.” South Africa is scheduled to hold elections on May 29th.

According to surveys conducted by research firms, there is speculation that the ANC’s portion of the vote might decline below 50% for the first instance since assuming power in 1994. This erosion of support is attributed to widespread discontentment with the economy, public services, and corruption.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Buhari unaware of depletion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves under Emefiele – Tinubu’s Aide

Libyan rival leaders agree on unified government

Chad’s junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race

Former Ivory Coast President to contest in 2025 elections

Senegal kicks off election campaign

Share This Article
Previous Article Libyan rival leaders agree on unified government Libyan rival leaders agree on unified government
Next Article Sierra Leone smart city: Idris Elba's vision for 'reframing' Africa Sierra Leone smart city: Idris Elba’s vision for ‘reframing’ Africa
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Buhari unaware of depletion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves under Emefiele – Tinubu’s Aide
AFRICA

Buhari unaware of depletion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves under Emefiele – Tinubu’s Aide

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Sierra Leone smart city: Idris Elba’s vision for ‘reframing’ Africa
Libyan rival leaders agree on unified government
Chad’s junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race
Former Ivory Coast President to contest in 2025 elections
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?