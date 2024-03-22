Nigerian Actress arrested for alleged bribery

One of Nigeria’s prominent actresses finds herself embroiled in controversy after her arrest for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer in Kano state. According to authorities, Amal Umar purportedly offered 250,000 naira to facilitate the release of her impounded vehicle. However, her legal representative, Adama Usman, refutes these allegations, asserting that it was the police officer who initially solicited funds. Amal, recognized by fans of Kano’s film industry, Kannywood, for her prolific career spanning numerous movies over the past decade, commands a substantial following on social media and enjoys widespread recognition across neighboring countries.

The police claim that Amal’s car was seized over a year ago due to suspicions that it was acquired using funds obtained through fraudulent activities linked to her boyfriend. Kano police spokesman Bashir Muhammad disclosed to the BBC, “She gave our officer 250,000 [naira] with a promise to bring more money.”

Mrs. Usman, representing Amal, vows to contest the allegations in court, contending that the Fuska Biyu star was coerced. She decries the situation as an infringement of her client’s rights, highlighting a previous legal victory where the court absolved her of any involvement in her boyfriend’s purported illicit activities. Mrs. Usman further criticizes the police for failing to comply with court orders regarding the release of Amal’s car, which they have held for four months. Regarding the bribery allegations, she affirms, “We are going to pursue it to the end because she was called to come and collect her car only for things to change.”

At 24 years old, Amal has been granted bail pending further legal proceedings. Meanwhile, authorities are actively seeking her boyfriend, Ramadan Inuwa, on charges related to obtaining money through deception, as he remains at large and has not issued any statements regarding the accusations.