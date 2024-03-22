Algeria to hold presidential poll in September

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has made the decision to move up the date of the presidential election by three months. According to an announcement from the presidency on Thursday, Mr. Tebboune has rescheduled the poll for September 7, a shift from the previously anticipated December timeframe. Despite this alteration, the presidency has refrained from providing an explanation for the decision to hold the election earlier. At 78 years old, Mr. Tebboune has not yet publicly declared his candidacy for the upcoming election, despite his term being due to expire in December. It is noteworthy that he secured his initial term with 58% of the vote in December 2019.