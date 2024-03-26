Senegal’s ruling coalition Presidential candidate concedes defeat, congratulates 44-years old Faye

Senegal’s ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba congratulates his rival Bassirou Diomaye Faye on winning the presidential election in the first round, the ruling coalition said Monday.

Amadou Ba, former prime minister of outgoing President Macky Sall, thus conceded defeat, as shown by the early trends, which are largely in favor of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who (took) the lead in the polling stations in the national capital of Dakar and most of the country’s cities.

“In view of the trends in the presidential election results and while awaiting the official proclamation, I congratulate President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye on his victory in the first round,” Ba said in the statement.

The provisional results of the first round of the presidential election will be published by the National Vote Counting Commission no later than Friday, and it will then be up to the Constitutional Council to declare them definitive.

Ref: Xinhua