Teach For Nigeria Now Accepting Applications for 2024 Fellowship Cohort

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rectifying education disparities by cultivating a cadre of leaders from diverse academic backgrounds to serve as full-time teachers in underserved communities, has initiated the application process for its eighth cohort of fellows.

The Teach For Nigeria fellowship spans two years and provides a paid commitment for recent graduates and professionals, empowering them to effect meaningful change in the lives of children. During this time, fellows employ their leadership skills to devise solutions that address the daily challenges faced by schools and communities where they are placed.

Prior to their placements, each cohort undergoes an intensive six-week pre-service training program. This training acquaints fellows with TFN’s theory of problem-solving and change, as well as its vision, mission, and core values. Additionally, fellows receive instruction in 21st-century teaching methods, leadership, and entrepreneurship, all while immersing themselves in community experiences.

In their classrooms, fellows not only teach but also gain insights into the complexities of Nigeria’s education sector. They collaborate with community stakeholders to alter the trajectories of children in underserved communities. Beyond enhancing students’ literacy and numeracy skills, the fellowship empowers fellows to shape the future of countless children in low-income areas.

Since its inception, TFN has recruited, trained, and placed over 1,500 exceptional young leaders in more than 600 schools across Lagos, Kaduna, Ogun, and Oyo states. The organization’s impact extends to over 300,000 students, and it boasts a burgeoning network of 835 alumni.

Teach For Nigeria is affiliated with the Teach for All Network, a global coalition of locally-led, independent organizations in over 60 countries united by the goal of expanding educational opportunities for children worldwide.

Teach For Nigeria (TFN) Fellowship Benefits and Eligibility Criteria

The Teach For Nigeria 2024 Fellowship offers numerous benefits and requires specific eligibility criteria. Applicants must be Nigerian nationals aged between 18 and 35, have completed their NYSC service by July 2024, and hold a university degree with at least second-class honors. Successful fellows will receive a gross monthly stipend of N94,990 for two years, including holidays.

Furthermore, fellows will have the opportunity to pursue a Professional Diploma in Education program through a scholarship. They will gain access to mentors and continuous professional development, enabling them to design and execute social change projects while benefiting from mentorship and networking opportunities across various industries.

Application Process

The Teach For Nigeria Fellowship selection process consists of multiple rounds of applications for each cohort, with applicants allowed to apply only once. The application process includes essay writing, an aptitude test, a telephone interview, group assignments, and a physical assessment, including a mock teaching session. The application deadline for the 2024 fellowship is March 29, and outcomes will be communicated via email.

How to Apply

Interested individuals can apply for the Teach for Nigeria Fellowship on the organization’s website.

The TFN Fellowship Experience

During the recruitment launch event, Folawe Omikunle, CEO of Teach for Nigeria, emphasized that fellows commit two years to transforming academic and non-academic outcomes for children. She highlighted the post-fellowship opportunities available to alumni, including launching social enterprises, working in policy, or transitioning to roles within the government.

Alumni panelists, including Odedeji Gbeminiyi Abisola and Kazeem Adekunle Abdulrasak, shared their transformative experiences with TFN, emphasizing the support received and the lasting impact on their professional journeys. Student testimonials underscored the innovative teaching methods employed by TFN fellows and the positive influence on their learning experiences.

The 2024 Teach For Nigeria Fellowship, themed “Teach Today, Shape Tomorrow: Your Leadership Matters Now!”, seeks to recruit young leaders committed to addressing Nigeria’s most pressing challenges and unlocking the potential of all Nigerian children. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the organization’s website to apply and embark on a journey of impactful leadership in education.