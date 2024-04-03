Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

DR Congo appoints Tuluka its 1st female Prime Minister

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
DR Congo appoints Tuluka its 1st female Prime Minister

Former planning minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka has been tapped as the next prime minister of Congo. She steps into the role at a time of worsening violence in eastern DRC.

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, has appointed Judith Suminwa Tuluka as the next prime minister of the country.
A former planning minister, Tuluka steps into the new role at a time of worsening violence in the country’s mineral-rich east, which borders Rwanda.
Intense fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels has exacerbated the security crisis there, with the long-running conflict having displaced more than 7 million people, according to the UN. It is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
PM says challenges are not insurmountable in 1st speech
Tuluka delivered her first speech on national television on Monday April 1, 2024,, saying that the “task is big, the challenges are immense but together… we will get there.”
“I am aware of the great responsibility that is mine,” she added, saying she wanted to work “for peace and development” so that the “Congolese people can benefit from the resources” of the country.
By appointing Tuluka, President Felix Tshisekedi delivered on a campaign promise as well as made an important step toward the formation of a new government after being reelected late last year. Ref: DW

You Might Also Like

Senegal’s youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

Nigeria’s leaders, Kaduna’s debt and El-Rufai’s silence. By Suyi Ayodele

Polygamy: Two First Ladies at the presidential palace in a Senegal first

Ugandan military head vows to battle corruption

Jacob Zuma barred from running in South Africa election

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Senegal's youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty Senegal’s youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Senegal's youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
AFRICA

Senegal’s youngest President Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria’s leaders, Kaduna’s debt and El-Rufai’s silence. By Suyi Ayodele
President sacks Education Minister
Polygamy: Two First Ladies at the presidential palace in a Senegal first
#Outrage as Trump posts a hog-tied Biden violent video
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?