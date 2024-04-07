U.S. extends work authorisation period for non-citizens

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has implemented a temporary final rule (TFR) extending the automatic extension period for certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) from 180 days to a maximum of 540 days, aiming to streamline access to work permits for eligible noncitizens.This measure is part of ongoing efforts to significantly reduce processing times for EADs and prevent disruptions in employment authorization for noncitizens awaiting USCIS adjudication of their pending EAD renewal applications. USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou emphasized the importance of this extension, noting that it will mitigate lapses in employment authorizations, providing a buffer for the agency to explore long-term solutions and gather public feedback. The TFR aligns with USCIS’s commitment to facilitating access to employment for authorized individuals.Recent achievements by USCIS include halving EAD processing times for green card applicants since FY2021, processing a record number of EAD applications, and enhancing accessibility and support for applicants through community engagement.The temporary measure applies to eligible applicants who timely filed an EAD renewal application on or after October 27, 2023, and whose application is pending on the date of publication in the Federal Register. It also covers those who timely file their Form I-765 application within a 540-day period starting from the rule’s publication.Without this intervention, nearly 800,000 EAD renewal applicants, including asylees, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries, and green card applicants, could face interruptions in their employment authorization, impacting approximately 60,000 to 80,000 employers.As part of the TFR, USCIS invites public feedback to inform potential future regulatory actions, with interested parties encouraged to visit USCIS’s Automatic Employment Authorization Document Extension page for more information.