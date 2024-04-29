Ongoing FCT road projects 98% completed — Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has announced that the majority of ongoing road projects slated for commissioning by May of this year are nearing completion, with progress reaching 98%.

Addressing reporters after inspecting various road construction sites in Abuja over the weekend, Wike expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being executed. He emphasized that the promises made under the Renewed Hope Agenda to improve road infrastructure for residents were becoming a reality.

The inspected projects include the Southern Parkway from the Christian Centre to Ring Road 1, the Outer Southern Expressway from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1, and the site of the Vice President’s official residence. Additionally, the B6 and B12 Independence and Constitution Avenue Road, Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway, Wuye Interchange, and Guzape Lot II District were among those examined.

Wike commended the contractors for adhering to specifications and assured the public of the achievable delivery of these projects before May 29th. He attributed the progress to the support provided by President Tinubu, emphasizing the transformation of Abuja under his administration.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad, emphasized that the completion of these roads would alleviate traffic congestion in the city center, particularly along Arterial Road Shehu Shagari way.

Contractors involved in the projects reiterated their commitment to meeting deadlines, assuring that all works would be completed as agreed. They confirmed that finishing touches and final preparations were underway for the commissioning scheduled for the coming weeks.

The developments in Abuja’s road infrastructure signify a significant step towards enhancing transportation networks and improving the overall urban landscape of the nation’s capital. As the projects near completion, anticipation grows for their positive impact on traffic flow and connectivity within the city.

REF: Zawya