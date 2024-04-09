SA: Court clears path for Zuma’s election bid

The Electoral Court of South Africa issued a ruling on Tuesday, overturning a previous decision that barred former President Jacob Zuma from running for office as a lawmaker in the forthcoming election. This development clears the path for Zuma to seek the presidency under the banner of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, a new political entity he joined last year following his disavowal of the ruling African National Congress party, which he formerly led.Initially, the Independent Electoral Commission had disqualified Zuma’s candidacy based on his criminal record, prompted by an objection lodged against his nomination. The South African constitution prohibits individuals with convictions resulting in prison sentences exceeding 12 months without the option of a fine from standing as lawmakers in elections.Zuma’s 2021 conviction and subsequent 15-month imprisonment stemmed from his defiance of a court order to appear before a judicial commission investigating corruption allegations within government and state-owned enterprises during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. However, in a concise court statement issued on Tuesday, the Electoral Court announced the success of an appeal filed by Zuma and his party, dismissing the objection against his candidacy.

(AP)