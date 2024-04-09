Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

SA: Court clears path for Zuma’s election bid

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
SA: Court clears path for Zuma's election bid

The Electoral Court of South Africa issued a ruling on Tuesday, overturning a previous decision that barred former President Jacob Zuma from running for office as a lawmaker in the forthcoming election. This development clears the path for Zuma to seek the presidency under the banner of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, a new political entity he joined last year following his disavowal of the ruling African National Congress party, which he formerly led.Initially, the Independent Electoral Commission had disqualified Zuma’s candidacy based on his criminal record, prompted by an objection lodged against his nomination. The South African constitution prohibits individuals with convictions resulting in prison sentences exceeding 12 months without the option of a fine from standing as lawmakers in elections.Zuma’s 2021 conviction and subsequent 15-month imprisonment stemmed from his defiance of a court order to appear before a judicial commission investigating corruption allegations within government and state-owned enterprises during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. However, in a concise court statement issued on Tuesday, the Electoral Court announced the success of an appeal filed by Zuma and his party, dismissing the objection against his candidacy.

(AP)

You Might Also Like

U.S. judge reveals Trump trial jury selection process

Global Fund suspends shipments of essential medical supplies to Ghana

NIMC to unveils national ID card with payment features for NIN holders

USAfrica: Fela, “Basketmouth” and Godswill Akpabio. By Tunde Olusunle

Trump compares himself to Mandela; Biden campaign dismisses it

Share This Article
Previous Article U.S. judge reveals Trump trial jury selection process U.S. judge reveals Trump trial jury selection process
Next Article Supreme Court Court approves AMCON’s sale of Abuja properties inked to BDC operator
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Bobrisky and our other S/He offsprings. By Suyi Ayodele
INSIGHT

Bobrisky and our other S/He offsprings. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Zimbabwe introduces gold-backed currency amidst economic challenges
Court approves AMCON’s sale of Abuja properties inked to BDC operator
U.S. judge reveals Trump trial jury selection process
U.S. urged to strengthen Africa ties for critical minerals
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?