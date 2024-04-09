U.S. judge reveals Trump trial jury selection process

During Monday, April 8, 2024, afternoon’s proceedings, Donald Trump’s legal team sought to persuade an appellate judge that a fair jury selection process could not be guaranteed in a Manhattan courtroom. Concurrently, Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over the former president’s criminal trial, disclosed the questionnaire he intends to utilize for jury selection ahead of the trial commencing on April 15.Prospective jurors with prosecutorial leanings will be queried about attending Trump rallies, affiliations with groups such as the Proud Boys or Antifa, or involvement with political entities associated with the former president. Questions include inquiries about jurors’ opinions on the permissibility of criminally charging a former president in a state court and their perceptions of Trump’s treatment in the case.Additionally, jurors will be asked about their familiarity with Trump’s literary works, their capacity to set aside prior knowledge of the case, and their views on legal constraints concerning political contributions. The questionnaire also covers standard preliminary inquiries regarding marital status, employment status, hobbies, criminal history, and potential scheduling conflicts.Following an approach adopted for the Trump Organization criminal trial, Merchan decided to excuse jurors who self-identify as biased or partial. In explaining this decision, Merchan deemed individual questioning of such prospective jurors unnecessary, time-consuming, and devoid of benefit.Furthermore, Merchan provided a summary intended for prospective jurors, offering a synopsis of the impending months-long trial. The summary outlines allegations that Trump falsified business records to conceal an agreement aimed at unlawfully influencing the 2016 election. Specifically, it alleges that Trump misrepresented payments to Michael Cohen as legal fees to obscure their true purpose of reimbursing Cohen for hush money paid to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, to prevent her from disclosing details of a prior encounter with Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty and refutes the allegations.