Chad junta kicks off presidential campaign

Chad’s interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, launched his presidential campaign on Sunday 14, April, 2024, for an election scheduled next month, aiming to end three years of military rule. Promising to enhance security and bolster the economy, Deby’s government is among several juntas that have taken power in West and Central Africa since 2020, raising concerns about democratic setbacks. Despite pressure from both regional and international entities to swiftly return power to civilians, Chad is the first of these countries to arrange elections.Speaking to a large crowd in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, amid intense heat, Deby characterized the campaign as a crucial step towards restoring constitutional governance.

Protected by a group of bodyguards surrounding the podium, he assured supporters of his commitment to fulfilling campaign pledges, particularly emphasizing plans to reinforce internal security for the nation’s peace and stability.

Deby rose to power in 2021 following the death of his father, President Idriss Deby, in combat against rebels in the north. Initially pledging to transition to civilian rule within 18 months, Deby’s administration postponed elections until 2024, allowing him to run for president. However, this delay sparked protests that were forcefully suppressed by security forces, resulting in the deaths of around 50 civilians. Deby dismissed criticisms made from afar through social media platforms, highlighting the challenges of governing Chad.

The announcement of Deby’s candidacy came shortly after the start of March, following the death of opposition leader Yaya Dillo in a clash with security forces, raising concerns about the conditions for the upcoming election. Forensic experts later suggested that Dillo was likely shot at close range. Among the nine other presidential candidates is Chad’s recently appointed Prime Minister, Succes Masra, who opposes the junta.

This election is historic for Chad, as it marks the first time in the country’s history that both the president and the prime minister will compete in a presidential election. The first round of voting is scheduled for May 6, followed by a second round on June 22, with provisional results expected on July 7.

In his inaugural speech, Deby outlined plans to modernize agriculture, boost industry, expand infrastructure, and ensure reliable electricity supply.Chad faces numerous challenges, including widespread poverty affecting more than 40% of its population, exacerbated by an influx of refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Sudan, worsening food insecurity in the country.

(Reuters)

