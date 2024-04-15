Nnamdi Kanu’s Incarceration: Iwuanyanwu, Ejiofo, others clash at CIS-UNN 2nd World Igbo Conference

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Robust debate was ignited at the 2nd World Igbo Conference as Prof. Anthony Ejiofo, immediate former Chairman of the World Igbo Congress (WIC), raised concerns about Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide’s perceived inaction regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s continued imprisonment by the Nigerian government. The Emeritus Professor of Microbiology at Tennessee State University, Nashville questioned the organization’s effectiveness in advocating for Kanu’s release and urged for more proactive measures.

In a swift response, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu defended Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide’s position, seeking to refute Prof. Ejiofo’s claims of indifference. He argued that the organization’s ongoing efforts to address Kanu’s situation through legal and diplomatic channels.

Chief Iwuanyanwu urged Ndigbo in the diaspora to seek clarifications before making unfounded claims, highlighting the importance of accurate information and informed discourse. Prof. Ejiofo’s submission and Chief Iwuanyanwu’s response sparked a spirited discussion among conference attendees, with divergent views on the best approach to advocate for Kanu’s release.

Dr. Sylvester Onyia, President of American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) raised concerns about the current plight of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the apparent indifference of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, wondering why the socio-cultural organization of Ndigbo, which is reasonably expected to rise to the challenge of defending the rights and interests of Ndigbo within the context of Nigeria, does not seem to be forthright in visiting Kanu in prison and working for his immediate and unconditional release. If his counterpart in seeking freedom for his people, Mr. Sunday Igboho has been granted unconditional release by the Federal Government, Dr. Onyia wondered why Nnamdi Kanu, who several court pronouncements have acquitted and discharged, has been languishing in prison custody till date.

He called for fairness, justice, and equity for every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, language, religion, region, or political affiliation, noting that it is only on this basis that any country such as Nigeria struggling with the daunting challenges of nationhood can hope to succeed in her current efforts to build a strong and united sovereign entity called Nigeria.

However, the Special Guest of Honour at the 2-day event and President of Council of Igbo States in Americas, Dr (Mrs.) Josephine Uzoamaka Aguoji, acknowledged the spirited efforts being made by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at defending the rights and privileges of Ndigbo in Nigeria and elsewhere and encouraged Chief (Dr.) Iwuanyanwu to remain resilient and dogged in maintaining the commendable trajectory. Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of the occasion and Chairman, Board of Presidents, CISA & IWA, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana) commended Chief (Dr.) Iwuanyanwu for the great feats he has achieved so far within the short period of his emergence as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and prayed Chukwu Abiama to grant him good health and longevity to do more for the Igbo nation.

From the tone and tenor of the discussions, it was obvious that the lively debate underscored the complexities of navigating advocacy and representation within the Igbo community, particularly in the face of challenges such as Kanu’s incarceration. As discussions continue both within the conference halls and beyond, the quest for justice and solidarity among Ndigbo remains at the forefront of the agenda.Dr. Anakwenze.

Meanwhile, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s appearance and spirited interventions added colour and value to the 2nd World Igbo Conference, organized by the Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka in partnership with the Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA), Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), Respelling Obeah & Unuchi Foundation, Florida USA.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Convener / Host of the Conference, and Director of Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Chris Uchenna Agbedo, noted that the Conference themed, ‘Bridging the Igbo Homeland-Diaspora Disconnect for Transforming our Present and Future Together,’ “marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards fostering unity, understanding, and progress within the global Igbo community.” Going further, Prof Agbedo observed that the “Second World Igbo Conference, a sequel to the Maiden International Conference held last August 2023, speaks to the imperative of overcoming geographical, cultural, and socio-economic barriers to forge a more cohesive and prosperous Igbo community, both at home and diaspora. The overall purpose of the Conference basically,” continued the CIS-UNN Director, “is to identify the missing link in the Igbo Homeland-Diaspora relations and develop workable strategies to bridge the gap for the betterment of all Igbo people.”

Also, while declaring the conference open, the Chief Host of the Conference and Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, observed that the “esteemed academic harvest marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to unite and strengthen the bonds of the Igbo community, both at home and abroad. I urge all great sons and daughters of Ndigbo to embrace and support the vision of reinventing Igbo studies and transforming the Igbo land. It is through our collective efforts and collaboration that we can truly realize the full potential of our people and our homeland. Let us unite in our commitment to excellence, innovation, and progress, as we work hand in hand to build a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.” Prof Igwe went ahead to underscore the centrality of the Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC), a multi-billion-naira legacy project initiated by the CIS Director and convener of the 2nd World Igbo Conference, Prof Chris Agbedo, which in his words, “serves as a cornerstone in our ongoing efforts to safeguard our rich cultural heritage for generations to come. It is through initiatives like these that we ensure the preservation and celebration of our identity as Igbo people.” The Vice Chancellor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to support the Centre for Igbo Studies and its noble endeavours and solicited both moral and financial support of the great sons and daughters of Ndigbo in homeland and diaspora as well as their African-American friends and well-wishers for the Igbo Cultural Village project as a reconnection hub and melting pot for Ndigbo in homeland and diaspora.

Prof Igwe expressed the deep gratitude of the University of Nigeria to Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana), and his Ndigbo Diaspora Stakeholders Group for their tireless dedication and commitment in actualizing the noble objectives for which the Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS) was established. In particular, he recognized the pioneering efforts of Dr. Anakwenze and his Ndigbo Diaspora Group at establishing the Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC), a legacy project of CIS initiated by the Director, Prof Chris Agbedo and prayed God to replenish them immeasurably. The Vice Chancellor, Prof Igwe was full of praises for the administrative acumen of the Convener of the 2nd World Igbo Conference, and Director, Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN, Prof Chris Uchenna Agbedo, whose visionary leadership has been instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the Centre and repositioning it on the path of rebirth. According to him, “Prof Agbedo’s dedication, passion, and innovative approach have revitalized Igbo studies, breathing new life into our efforts to preserve and promote our rich cultural heritage. His unwavering commitment to excellence as evident in the trail-blazing Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) legacy project, serves as an inspiration to us all, and I commend him for his remarkable contributions.

The 2nd World Igbo Conference intended by the convener and organisers as a “transformative journey of building bridges and reinventing Igbo homeland and diaspora communities for a brighter future,” featured a number of very eminent scholars, researchers, entrepreneurs, technocrats, and fintech experts. They included but not limited to the following- C.U.C. Ugorji, Professor of Linguistics, University of Benin, Benin-City Nigeria, Prof Emeka T. Nwaeze, College of Business, the University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas, lead paper presenters – Prof Kevin J. Hales, Department of Communications, College of Arts & Sciences, University of Missouri, Columbia USA, Rev Fr. Prof Francis Njoku – Department of Philosophy, University of Nigeria, Prof Claudette A. Anderson, Founder, Respelling Obeah & Unuchi Foundations, Florida USA, commissioned paper presenters – Chief Oliver Nwankwor – European Union, The Hague, Netherlands, Prof Anthony Ejiofo – Chairman Emeritus, World Igbo Congress, & Emeritus Professor, Tennessee State University, Nashville USA, Queen Mother Freda Paulino Sideroff – President & Founder, Garifuna International Indigenous Films, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Douglas B. Chambers, Assoc. Professor of History (rtd.), University of Southern Mississippi, USA & Executive Director, Igbo History Foundation LLC (USA), Rev. Fr. Dr. Joe-Barth Chiemeka Abbah – Bayern Munich, Germany, Dr. Sidney Louis Davies, Jnr. – Director, Igbo Landing Project, Boston Massachusetts, USA, Prof Onyeke A. Onyeke – University of Abuja Nigeria, Chigozie Nweke-Eze – University of Bonn, Germany, among others.

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mba, was listed as the Distinguished Father of the Day.

Also, in attendance were Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide), Dr. (Mrs.) Josephine Uzoamaka Aguorji, (President, Council of Igbo States in Americas), HRH, Igwe (Prof) U. S. Onoja (Ohabuenyi II of Ugbaike Ezikeoba Land), HRM, Eze (Dr.) Chukwuemeka Eri (Eze-Di-Gbo Ezeora 34th, Eze Akajiovo Igbo), Hon Henry Ejiofo Asogwa (Consultant to the National Assembly, Abuja), Iyom Josephine Aneni (former Minister of Women Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria), EziAda Ifeoma Nwadike, President & Founder, Ogbako Umunwaanyi Ndigbo Foundation, amongst other special guests and dignitaries. One of the highlights of the Conference was the unveiling of the architectural and engineering master plan of the multi-billion-naira Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) project by Hon Ejiofor Asogwa.

According to the Director of CIS, the ICVC project “encompasses approximately 15 structures, each serving a specific purpose intended to recreate a typical Igbo village setting within the confines of the University of Nigeria Nsukka. As a research, learning, and resource centre, ICVC initiative,” as Prof Agbedo further observed, “is intended to reconnect Ndigbo born and brought up in urban centres in Nigeria as well as in Diaspora with their linguistic and cultural roots.”

The key components of the complex meant to achieve the specific and overall objectives of the cultural centre include but not limited to the following: Administrative Building of CIS, Library, ICT, and Research Centre, Guest House, Museum, Amphitheatre, Igbo Kitchen, Skill Acquisition Workshop, Children’s Centre, Igbo Village Compound, Old People’s Home, Agricultural Resorts, Obi Eze (prototypical King’s Palace in Igbo land), Obi Ndigbo (Obi for each State in Southeast – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo – and Delta Igbo, Rivers Igbo). In his concluding remarks on the ICVC project, Prof Agbedo said:

“As I stand before you today with a passionate plea that transcends individual interests and speaks to the very heart of our collective identity and destiny, kindly permit me to observe that we are at a critical juncture in our history, a moment that demands unity, vision, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of our beloved Igbo nation. “The Igbo Cultural Village Complex (ICVC) project stands as a beacon of hope and a symbol of our cultural heritage. It is a testament to our resilience, ingenuity, and determination to preserve and promote the essence of who we are as a people. But for this dream to become a reality, we must pull our resources together like never before. “I call upon all sons and daughters of Igbo land to rally behind this noble cause. As we gather here today to discuss ways of transforming our present and shaping our future, let us remember the pivotal role that the ICVC plays in this endeavour. “Let us pledge our collective support and resources towards its realization, knowing that by doing so, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for all Ndigbo, wherever they may be. Together, let us bridge the homeland-diaspora disconnect and chart a course towards a shared destiny filled with promise and opportunity. To this effect, I propose that each state of Ndigbo in Nigeria – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, and Rivers – takes ownership of one project within the ICVC complex… My dear brothers and sisters, the time to act is now. Let us seize this opportunity to leave a lasting legacy for our children and grandchildren. Together, we can build a future where the flame of Igbo culture burns bright; where our heritage is celebrated and cherished; and where our people thrive in unity and prosperity.”

The CIS Director and Convener of the 2nd World Igbo Conference, Prof Chris Uchenna Agbedo, received commendations from many participants for initiating the thought-provoking conference as well as the innovative Igbo Cultural Village Complex, a legacy project intended to provide a rallying-point for Ndigbo in homeland and diaspora and a reconnection hub for Ndigbo sons and daughters, itching to reconnect with their linguistic and cultural roots.