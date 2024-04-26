Glencore seeks investment opportunities in Nigerian mining sector

During a recent visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, Glencore, a prominent mining and trading house, expressed its willingness to invest in Nigeria’s mining sector provided a stable business environment is ensured by the government.

CEO of Glencore, Gary Nagle, highlighted the company’s interest in investing in Nigeria’s mining sector, particularly focusing on minerals such as nickel, cobalt, and zinc. This interest aligns with Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign investors to its largely untapped mining industry.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, emphasized Nigeria’s readiness to welcome international investors, citing the abundance of critical minerals like lithium, gold, zinc, and nickel, which are in high demand globally. Nigeria is offering incentives such as tax waivers, full profit repatriation, and improved governance structures to attract investment.

In the past, Nigeria has faced challenges in extracting value from its vast mineral resources due to neglect and insufficient investment. However, under the current administration, led by the Tinubu government, reforms are being implemented to change this narrative. Recent measures include revoking dormant licenses, granting new licenses only to companies processing minerals locally, and establishing a security force to combat illegal mining activities.

Nigeria, as Africa’s leading oil producer, boasts significant reserves of minerals such as lithium, limestone, coal, zinc, and cobalt. The government’s commitment to reforming the mining sector and attracting foreign investment signals a renewed focus on harnessing the potential of the country’s mineral wealth.

Glencore’s interest in Nigeria’s mining sector underscores the growing recognition of the country’s potential as a key player in the global mining industry. With the support of international partners like Glencore, Nigeria aims to unlock the full economic potential of its mineral resources, driving sustainable growth and development.

The government’s proactive measures to reform the sector and attract investment are expected to pave the way for increased exploration and extraction activities, ultimately contributing to Nigeria’s economic diversification and prosperity.

