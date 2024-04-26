NIPCOGas Crashes CNG Price To N200/scm, Unveils Stations In Lagos

NIPCOGas, a leading player in the energy sector, is set to introduce Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Lagos, with the completion of four CNG stations in the commercial hub.

These stations, scheduled to commence commercial operations by the end of April, mark a significant milestone as the first of their kind in Lagos. The move comes amid growing concerns over long queues at filling stations in the state.

Nagendra Verma, the Managing Director of NIPCO Gas Ltd, revealed this development during a media briefing over the weekend. He highlighted the company’s longstanding involvement in the development and expansion of AutoCNG since 2009.

Verma emphasized the sustainability of supply post-commissioning and announced competitive pricing for AutoCNG. For cars, taxis, and tricycles (kekes), AutoCNG will be sold at NGN200 per standard cubic feet (scm) in Lagos, compared to the prevailing petrol price of NGN610 per liter. Similarly, heavy commercial vehicles can access AutoCNG at NGN260/scm in Lagos, offering significant savings compared to Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) prices.

The managing director expressed confidence in AutoCNG’s potential to become the preferred fuel choice for Nigeria, citing the country’s abundant reserves of critical minerals like lithium, gold, zinc, and nickel. He also highlighted the environmental benefits of CNG, emphasizing its role in reducing fuel costs for motorists.

Verma outlined NIPCO Gas’s expansion strategy, which includes the establishment of CNG stations in strategic locations across Nigeria. Presently, the company operates 15 AutoCNG stations nationwide, enabling CNG vehicles from Lagos to travel as far as Abuja and Kaduna.

Under directives from the government, NIPCO Gas has partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to expand AutoCNG stations across various states. This partnership reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to provide cleaner and more affordable energy solutions for Nigerians.

Verma underscored the importance of these projects in deepening the utilization of indigenous gas resources and reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels. He expressed gratitude for the support received from government agencies, regulatory bodies, and the media in realizing these initiatives.

With plans for further expansion and investment in gas infrastructure, NIPCO Gas aims to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

