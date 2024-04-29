Support USAfricaLIVE.com

opinion

Fuel scarcity will last for 2 more weeks – IPMAN

USAfricaLIVE 50
USAfricaLIVE 50
Fuel scarcity will last for 2 more weeks – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has projected that the ongoing petrol scarcity, which is spreading to more states across the country, will persist for at least two additional weeks.

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NPCL) regarding adequate stock of petrol, IPMAN’s Public Relations Officer, Chinedu Ukadike, stated that the product remains unavailable in the country.

Ukadike attributed the scarcity to challenges in sourcing the product, noting that most refineries in Europe are currently undergoing turnaround maintenance.

The announcement comes amidst reports of increasing fuel shortages across various states, raising concerns among citizens about the availability and accessibility of petrol in the coming weeks.

Fuel scarcity has been a recurring challenge in Nigeria, often attributed to factors such as supply chain disruptions, inadequate refining capacity, and operational issues within the country’s oil sector.

Efforts to address the issue have included government interventions, such as subsidy payments and importation initiatives, as well as advocacy for local refining capacity expansion and investment in alternative energy sources.

As Nigerians grapple with the implications of prolonged fuel scarcity, stakeholders are calling for urgent measures to mitigate its impact on transportation, businesses, and everyday livelihoods.

The IPMAN’s forecast of an additional two weeks of fuel scarcity underscores the pressing need for comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of the recurring problem and ensure stable fuel supply across the nation.

REF: tv360nigeria

