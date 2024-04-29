Support USAfricaLIVE.com

opinion

NPFL title race will be tough – Ogunmodede

NPFL title race will be tough – Ogunmodede

Remo Stars’ head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, has expressed his belief that the race for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title will be fiercely contested. Currently, the Sky-Blue Stars are trailing four points behind league leaders Rangers, with a total of 57 points accumulated.

Despite the challenging gap, Ogunmodede remains optimistic about his team’s chances, emphasizing their determination to vie for their maiden NPFL title. He acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead but affirmed their commitment to giving their best until the end of the season.

“In every game, we know what’s at stake until the end of the season,” Ogunmodede stated during an interaction with the club’s media. “It’s going to be the survival of the fittest and the elimination of the unfit; every game will be approached in the same manner.”

Remo Stars is gearing up to face Rivers United in their upcoming league fixture, fully aware of the significance of each match as they strive to close the gap at the top of the table.

The NPFL title race has intensified as the season progresses, with several teams vying for the coveted trophy. With Remo Stars firmly in contention, Ogunmodede’s words reflect the competitive spirit and determination within the team to challenge for top honors.

As the NPFL season reaches its climax, fans eagerly anticipate thrilling encounters and closely contested matches as teams vie for supremacy in one of Nigeria’s most prestigious football competitions.

