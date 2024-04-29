Again, herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 2

Suspected Fulani herdsmen launched an attack on a community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday night, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals.

The victims, identified as Agness Salahu, 28, and Ademu Efugoga, 25, were reportedly ambushed between Egba and Ogbaulu communities of Agatu while returning from an event around 6 pm.

Confirming the incident, Barrister Napoleon Otache, a cousin to the deceased, expressed deep concern over the prevailing insecurity in Agatu. Otache highlighted the lack of security presence in the area, emphasizing that the attackers continue to terrorize the community with impunity.

“The insecurity in our land has reached a critical level. Urgent intervention from the federal government is imperative as Agatu and Apa enclave remain besieged by Fulani terrorists,” Otache lamented.

Despite efforts to obtain official confirmation from the Benue State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, no response was forthcoming at the time of reporting.

The incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by communities in Benue State, particularly those susceptible to attacks by armed herders. Residents call for enhanced security measures and government intervention to curb the escalating violence and restore peace to affected areas.

