Microsoft to close Africa Development Centre in Nigeria

Microsoft (MSFT.O) is set to close its Africa Development Centre located in Nigeria, resulting in job losses, according to a spokesperson’s announcement on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Established in 2022 in Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, the centre was part of Microsoft’s initiative to deliver advanced engineering and innovation solutions.

While the closure will lead to organizational changes and workforce reductions, Microsoft affirms its commitment to continuing operations in Nigeria. The company intends to maintain its focus on and investment in strategic growth sectors.

The Microsoft spokesperson stated, “Microsoft has decided to close the Africa Development Centre in Nigeria, and as a result, some of our employees based in Nigeria will be impacted. Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business.” Specific details regarding the extent of the impact were not immediately provided.

In December 2022, Microsoft President Brad Smith highlighted Africa’s emerging talent pool, contrasting it with declining population growth trends elsewhere. At that time, Microsoft employed over 200 engineers in Lagos and over 500 in Nairobi, Kenya.