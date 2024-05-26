Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ramaphosa pledges billions for skills training ahead of election

Ramaphosa pledges billions for skills training ahead of election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged substantial investment in skills training to bolster the nation’s economy. He made this announcement on Saturday at the ANC’s final rally ahead of the main election on May 29.

The ANC faces unprecedented pressure to maintain its parliamentary majority in Africa’s most advanced economy.

“We are also going to spend quite a lot of money, billions, training people to get skills, skills that can be best used in our economy. Because our objective is to create quality jobs and in order to do so we want to build industries, we want to localize so that more and more products are made here in South Africa,” President Ramaphosa stated.

Ramaphosa also emphasized the ANC’s commitment to resolving the ongoing power crisis, citing efforts to end load-shedding and complete the existing initiatives to address electricity issues. “We will also end load-shedding. We will complete the work, that is the excellent work that has already been done to tackle our electricity crisis,” he said.

Recent polls indicate that the ANC’s support has fallen below 50%, suggesting the party may lose its majority and need to form a national coalition to remain in power.

