Morocco to launch 2024 Marhaba operation

Morocco is set to launch the 2024 Marhaba operation on Wednesday, aiming to welcome Moroccans residing abroad. Spearheaded by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, this marks the 24th edition of the annual initiative, running from June 5 to September 15.

In a recent announcement, the foundation revealed the activation of a comprehensive reception system on Wednesday, June 5, simultaneously across Morocco, France, Spain, and Italy. The initiative serves as a platform for providing support and assistance to community members during their arrivals and departures, seamlessly integrating with measures implemented by various stakeholders involved in the operation’s execution.

At the forefront of this operation are the foundation’s 24 Marhaba reception sites, strategically located across Morocco. The sites offer a range of social assistance and medical care services, ensuring a smooth transition for returning Moroccans. Within Morocco, 18 operational spaces are spread across key ports such as Tangier Med, Tangier City, Al Hoceima, and Nador, as well as major airports including Casablanca Mohammed V, Rabat-Salé, and Marrakech Menara.

Beyond Morocco’s borders, six Marhaba spaces are established in European ports, including Genoa in Italy, Sete and Marseille in France, and Motril, Almeria, and Algeciras in Spain.

To further facilitate assistance, the Central Coordination Bureau (CCB), headquartered in Rabat and overseen by the foundation, provides Marhaba telephone support, monitors operational activities, and ensures timely responses to requests. For Moroccans seeking assistance, the Marhaba call service operates 24/7 throughout the duration of the operation, with dedicated numbers for both domestic and international callers. The foundation has allocated 1,400 personnel for the operation.