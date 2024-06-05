Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Anambra Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has approved the appointment of a Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State.

A news release signed by Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the Governor, stated that:
The new Council, assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity and strategic leadership, will provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university.

The members of the new Council include the following:

1) Professor Chidi ODINKALU (Pro-Chancellor/Chairman)

2) Chief (Mrs) Ifeoma EKWUEME

3) Amb. Bianca ODUMEGWU-OJUKWU

4) Chief Christopher NDUBUISI

5) HRH Oranu Chris CHIDUME

