Eedris Abdulkareem calls out Nigerian leaders in his new song ‘Emi Lokan’

Nigerian musician Eedris Abdulkareem has sparked controversy with his latest release, ‘Emi Lokan’, where he takes aim at prominent figures including Pastor Adeboye, President Tinubu, ex-President Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Emefiele. The song, which translates to “It is my turn,” critiques the nation’s political class for lavish spending amid widespread hunger among ordinary Nigerians.

Eedris begins the song by lamenting the dire economic conditions faced by Nigerians, contrasting it sharply with the extravagant expenditures of political leaders. He highlights staggering amounts allocated to renovations, allowances, and maintenance, juxtaposed with the daily struggles of Nigerians to afford basic necessities.

He criticizes the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye, for his perceived silence on current issues compared to his vocal stance during the Jonathan administration. Eedris challenges Pastor Adeboye to mobilize protests against the current government’s policies, asserting the need for spiritual leadership in addressing national challenges.

Further, Eedris condemns the practice of blaming past administrations for present woes, accusing each successive regime of exacerbating the country’s problems. He questions Tinubu’s role in bringing Buhari to power and holds Emefiele accountable for financial decisions, particularly the controversial printing of 23 trillion naira.

The song also touches on the removal of fuel subsidies and resultant price hikes, illustrating the disparity between the wealthy elite and ordinary citizens. Eedris applauds the efforts of the Labour chairman while advocating for equality in hardship, suggesting that government officials should share in the economic difficulties faced by the populace.

Through ‘Emi Lokan’, Eedris Abdulkareem delivers a scathing critique of Nigeria’s political landscape, urging accountability and responsibility among its leaders amidst escalating social and economic challenges.