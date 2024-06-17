Six countries offering care worker visas to Nigerians

The global demand for care workers has surged, leading several countries—including the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the USA—to introduce visa programs aimed at attracting professionals from Nigeria. These initiatives not only offer Nigerians the chance to pursue rewarding careers abroad but also contribute to healthcare systems facing critical shortages worldwide. Each program provides a pathway to permanent residency for qualified candidates, alongside competitive salaries based on experience and country-specific standards.

United Kingdom

Visa Program: Health and Care Worker Visa

Overview: The UK Health and Care Worker Visa allows individuals to work in the adult social care sector.

Eligibility:

Skills in sensitivity, teamwork, patience, and effective communication.

Physical fitness, and possibly a driving license for shift work.

How to Apply:

Enroll in a Level 1 Certificate in Health and Social Care, Level 2 Diploma in Care, or T Level in Health. Undertake an adult care worker apprenticeship. Gain experience through volunteering or apply directly.

Estimated Salary: £14,000 (starter) to £25,000 (experienced) annually.

Germany

Visa Program: Skilled Workers Immigration Act

Overview: Germany streamlined its immigration process for skilled workers, including those in healthcare.

How to Apply:

Vocational Training (Ausbildung): A 3-year program combining practical experience at a healthcare facility and theoretical education at a trade school.

Dual Study Program: A combination of university education and practical training leading to a bachelor’s degree.

Requirements:

Proficiency in German (B1-B2 level).

Strong foundation in biology, chemistry, and mathematics.

Soft skills such as empathy, communication, and problem-solving

Estimated Salary: €1,800 to €2,500 per month.

Canada

Visa Program: Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot

Overview: These pilot programs allow caregivers to gain permanent residency in Canada.

Eligibility:

– Job offer in Canada.

– At least one year of post-secondary education.

– Language proficiency in English or French.

How to Apply:

– Apply for a work permit alongside a permanent residence application.

– Gain at least 12 months of qualifying work experience.

**Estimated Salary:** CAD 30,000 to CAD 50,000 per year.

Australia

Visa Program: Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa (Subclass 482)

Overview: Addresses labour shortages in the healthcare sector, allowing individuals to work in Australia for 2 to 4 years with potential for permanent residency.

How to Apply:

– Ensure the care job applied for is on the Skilled Occupation List.

– Obtain a job offer in Australia before applying for the visa.

Requirements:

– Occupation on the Skilled Occupation List.

– English language proficiency.

– Skills assessment by relevant authority.

– Minimum two years of relevant work experience.

Estimated Salary: AUD 50,000 to AUD 70,000 per year.

Ireland

Visa Program: Critical Skills Employment Permit

Overview: Designed to attract skilled workers, including those in healthcare, to Ireland.

How to Apply:

– Secure a job offer from an Irish employer in an eligible occupation.

– Apply for the work permit online via the Employment Permits Online System (EPOS).

Requirements:

– Relevant degree qualification or higher for certain care roles.

– Necessary qualifications, skills, and experience.

– Employer registered with the Revenue Commissioners.

– Occupation listed on the Critical Skills Occupations List.

– At least 50% of employees in the firm must be EEA nationals unless it’s a supported start-up.

Estimated Salary: €38,000 to €64,000 annually, depending on occupation.

United States of America

Visa Program: EB-3 Visa (Employment-Based Immigration: Third Preference)

Overview: For skilled workers, including healthcare professionals, aiming for permanent residency in the United States.

Eligibility:

– Job offer from a US employer willing to sponsor.

– Labor certification proving no qualified US workers available.

Benefits:

– Pathway to permanent residency (green card).

– Opportunity for US citizenship.

– Inclusion of family members in green card application.

Requirements:

Physically fit and healthy.

English proficiency (speaking and reading).

Estimated Salary: Varies widely based on state and employer.

These programs offer promising avenues for Nigerian care workers to expand their careers internationally, contribute to global healthcare, and achieve personal and professional growth abroad.