USAfrica: Bridging the gap between politicians’ rhetorics and Nigeria’s realities. By Amarike Akpoke 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

In his Eid 2024 goodwill message, President Bola Tinubu emphasized that “sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building; it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.” President Tinubu’s statement underscores the fundamental principles of sacrifice and duty as cornerstones of nation-building. These values are undeniably critical for any country’s development. They call on citizens to contribute actively and selflessly to the nation’s progress.

Similar sentiments were echoed by governors and political leaders, urging Nigerians to embody the spirit of Eid by promoting peace and supporting one another. These messages, laden with optimism and goodwill, are crucial in fostering a sense of community and shared purpose. They remind citizens of the core values that should guide personal and national conduct, especially in times of celebration and reflection. President Tinubu emphasized the necessity of sacrifice and collective effort in driving Nigeria forward. He spoke of duty and the need for all citizens to contribute to the nation’s development. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Despite these high-minded proclamations, Nigeria continues to grapple with significant challenges that undermine the very principles espoused in these messages.

As President Tinubu and his administration continue to urge ordinary Nigerians to embrace sacrifice for the sake of nation-building, a glaring contradiction emerges: the lavish lifestyles and self-enrichment of the country’s political elite. This dissonance between the call for sacrifice and the realities of leadership excesses highlights a troubling hypocrisy that undermines public trust and national progress. These words, while inspiring, highlight a significant disconnect between the aspirational rhetoric of Nigeria’s leaders and the harsh realities faced by its citizens. However, the efficacy of such calls largely depends on the reciprocal actions of those in power. When leaders invoke the need for sacrifice and collective effort, it is crucial that they themselves exemplify these values through transparent, accountable, and effective governance.

These sentiments, though noble, are rendered ineffective when juxtaposed with the opulent lifestyles of the political class. The reality in Nigeria today, however, stands in stark contrast to the President’s noble words. Despite the repeated emphasis on collective purpose and action, the country continues to grapple with a myriad of issues bordering on security crisis, economic hardship, infrastructure deficiencies, corruption and bad governance. Despite urging ordinary citizens to tighten their belts, the President and his associates continue to live in stark contrast to the austerity they preach. Lavish spending on personal luxuries, exorbitant allowances, and misuse of public funds are well-documented issues within the corridors of power. This blatant display of wealth at the expense of the commonwealth starkly contrasts with the daily struggles faced by millions of Nigerians, who grapple with poverty, unemployment, and a lack of basic services.

For President Tinubu’s call to resonate, it must be matched by concrete actions and exemplary leadership. Sacrifice and duty should start from the top, with leaders demonstrating their commitment through transparent governance, anti-corruption measures, and policies that genuinely address the needs of the people. True leadership requires leading by example. If President Tinubu and his administration are sincere about the need for sacrifice, they must start with themselves. One of the most pressing issues is the ongoing security crisis. Kidnappings, banditry, and insurgency remain rampant in various parts of the country, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. The recent increase in ransom demands in foreign currency, as highlighted by political figures, underscores the severity of the situation. Despite repeated assurances from leaders, the lack of effective and decisive action to tackle these threats has left many Nigerians disillusioned and distrustful of their government. Economic hardships also paint a grim picture. Inflation, unemployment, and poverty levels are distressingly high, with many families struggling to make ends meet. While leaders speak of sacrifice and patriotism, the everyday sacrifices of ordinary Nigerians often go unacknowledged. The economic policies and governance strategies in place have yet to deliver the promised relief and development, further widening the gap between rhetoric and reality. Moreover, the state of infrastructure and public services continues to deteriorate. Poor road networks, unreliable power supply, and inadequate healthcare and educational facilities are just a few examples of the systemic failures that plague the nation. These deficiencies starkly contrast with the messages of progress and development frequently touted by political leaders during festive occasions.

Sacrifice and duty should start from the top, with leaders demonstrating their commitment through transparent governance, anti-corruption measures, and policies that genuinely address the needs of the people. This includes implementing effective security measures and holding those responsible for lapses accountable to restore public trust; developing and executing comprehensive economic policies that create jobs, reduce inflation, and support small businesses; prioritizing and investing in critical infrastructure to improve living standards and economic productivity; enforcing stringent anti-corruption measures and promoting transparency at all levels of government; implementing transparent practices that show where and how public funds are being used. Leaders should make their expenditures public and justify them to the populace; cutting down on the excessive perks enjoyed by government officials, which includes reducing salaries, allowances, and other benefits that are out of touch with the average Nigerian’s reality; redirecting funds toward essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure; maintaining an open and sincere dialogue with citizens to understand their challenges and incorporate their feedback into policy-making.

The call for sacrifice is essential in any nation-building effort but it must be inclusive and start from the top. While President Tinubu’s message of sacrifice and collective action is commendable, it must translate into tangible improvements in governance and living conditions. The yawning gap between political rhetoric and the reality faced by Nigerians undermines the potential for genuine nation-building. The current disparity between the opulent lives of Nigeria’s leaders and the hardships faced by ordinary citizens creates a credibility gap that undermines any call for collective effort. For Nigeria to truly progress, its leaders must embody the sacrifices they demand, leading by example and prioritizing the well-being of all Nigerians.

President Tinubu should align his actions with his words, demonstrating genuine commitment to the principles of sacrifice and duty. It is through such integrity and dedication that Nigeria hopes to bridge the gap between leadership rhetoric and the reality on the ground, fostering a more equitable and prosperous society.