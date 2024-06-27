Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Egypt and Central African Republic strengthen military ties

Egypt and Central African Republic strengthen military ties

The Chief of Staff of Egypt’s Armed Forces, Osama Askar, met with General Zephirin Mamadou, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic, in Cairo to discuss enhancing bilateral military cooperation. According to a press release from the Egyptian Ministry of Defense, they exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and their implications for African continent security and stability.

Additionally, Askar and Mamadou explored avenues to bolster military collaboration, emphasizing the robust partnership between Egyptian and friendly countries’ armed forces. Askar commended the expanding opportunities for military cooperation, particularly in training, between Egypt and the Central African Republic.

Mamadou, in turn, underscored the strong bonds and relations between Egypt and the Central African Republic, appreciating Egypt’s efforts to promote security and peace across Africa.

