BREAKING: Court declares PDP governorship primary election in Edo invalid

The Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as its governorship candidate invalid. The primary election, which took place on February 22, 2024, was annulled on the grounds that 378 delegates, who were supposed to vote, were unlawfully excluded by the PDP.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo delivered the judgment in a suit filed by the aggrieved delegates. The suit, marked THC/ABJ/CS/165/2024, was brought forward by Hon. Kelvin Mohammed in a representative capacity.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo stated that the primary election violated both the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the PDP Guidelines. These violations occurred during the election held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

