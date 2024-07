Labour Party wins landslide victory back to power early on Friday July 5, 2024.

Labour captured the country’s general election with the 326-seat threshold required to form a majority in the UK parliament, as vote counting continues.

USAfricaLive.com notes that the Labour Leader Keir Starmer is expected to become Prime Minister.

The incumbent British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has since conceded. He remarked that the British people have “delivered a sobering verdict.”