Onyeka Onwenu’s death, Nigerians in sorrowful disbelief

Onyeka Onwenu, multi-talented musician, actress, broadcaster, author and activist, died on July 30, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The breaking news left millions of Nigerians in sorrowful agony and disbelief.

The superstar songwriter who was affectionately and descriptively known as the ‘Elegant Stallion’, was born on May 31, 1952.

Onyeka had inter-generational music collaborations with several musicians. Her work with the legendary Sunny Ade remains durable.

Onyeka, a graduate of the prestigious Wellesley College in Massachusetts, United States, contributed several commentaries to USAfricaonline.com

Her artistic works and intellectual legacy are immense.

By Chido Nwangwu. @Chido247