U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos are moving to a new visa services provider on August 26, 2024. Here’s what you need to know:

Interviews on or before August 16, 2024: No action needed.

Continue using ustraveldocs.com.

Interviews between August 16 and August 26, 2024: Print your appointment confirmation before August 16. Attend your interview as scheduled.

Interviews on or after August 26, 2024: Print your appointment confirmation before August 16. Visit the new visa services website from August 26 to create a new account.

Important Dates:

August 8: Last day to pay visa fees in cash at the bank.

August 15: Last day to access ustraveldocs.com.

August 21: Last day to drop off documents at Premium Delivery locations.

August 23: Last day to drop off documents at regular courier locations.

August 26: New visa appointment website goes live.

For more details, visit the U.S. Embassy website:

