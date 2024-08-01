Support USAfricaLIVE.com

U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26

U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos are moving to a new visa services provider on August 26, 2024. Here’s what you need to know:

Interviews on or before August 16, 2024: No action needed.
Continue using ustraveldocs.com.

Interviews between August 16 and August 26, 2024: Print your appointment confirmation before August 16. Attend your interview as scheduled.

Interviews on or after August 26, 2024: Print your appointment confirmation before August 16. Visit the new visa services website from August 26 to create a new account.

Important Dates:

August 8: Last day to pay visa fees in cash at the bank.

August 15: Last day to access ustraveldocs.com.

August 21: Last day to drop off documents at Premium Delivery locations.

August 23: Last day to drop off documents at regular courier locations.

August 26: New visa appointment website goes live.

For more details, visit the U.S. Embassy website:

ng.usembassy.gov/attention-visa…

