Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

World bank approves $1.5 billion for Ethiopia’s budget support

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
World bank approves $1.5 billion for Ethiopia's budget support

The World Bank’s board has approved a landmark $1.5 billion financing package for Ethiopia’s budget support, marking the first instance of such direct lending to the country by the institution. This decision supports Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts in debt restructuring.

This announcement follows Ethiopia’s recent receipt of a $3.4 billion program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this week. The program was bolstered by the Central Bank of Ethiopia’s decision to float its birr currency, facilitating progress in the nation’s debt restructuring.

The World Bank’s package includes a $1 billion grant and a $500 million low-interest credit line. This represents the inaugural direct budgetary support facility extended to Ethiopia by the global lender. The provision of this financial support is contingent upon the Ethiopian government implementing significant economic reforms, including the liberalization of the foreign currency market.

According to Ethiopian officials, this financing is part of a broader $10.7 billion financial package coordinated by the IMF, World Bank, and other international lenders.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

NAMA suspends proposed 800% hike in aircraft navigational charges

 MTN Nigeria shuts shops amid customer unrest over NIN-SIM linkage

USAfrica: Dangote in battle fatigue. By Chidi Amuta

CAC announces new guidelines for bank recapitalization and mergers

Google infuses AI into play store to revolutionize user experience

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26 U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26
Next Article Algeria withdraws Ambassador from France after recognition of Moroccan autonomy Algeria withdraws Ambassador from France after recognition of Moroccan autonomy
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Angola announces ceasefire agreement between DRC and Rwanda
AFRICA

Angola announces ceasefire agreement between DRC and Rwanda

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
General al-Burhan of Sudan survives drone attack
Algeria withdraws Ambassador from France after recognition of Moroccan autonomy
U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Consulate General in Lagos moving to new visa services on August 26
Onyeka Onwenu’s death, Nigerians in sorrowful disbelief
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?