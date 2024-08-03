ECOWAS distributes aid to Nigerian flood victims

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has begun the distribution of $906,205 (N1,449,928,000) in aid to Nigerian communities affected by the devastating floods of 2022. This initiative was announced by ECOWAS in a statement released on its website on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Relief Efforts Launched in Adamawa State

The aid distribution was launched in Adamawa State, where ECOWAS aims to bolster humanitarian efforts through impactful, people-focused projects. The funds, managed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Nigeria, are intended to enhance community resilience and recovery.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), 1 US dollar is equivalent to N1,600.86. In collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, ECOWAS plans to reach the most affected states: Adamawa, Anambra, Kebbi, Kogi, Oyo, and Rivers, targeting 3,500 households.

Aid Distribution Details

In Adamawa, a delegation from the ECOWAS Commission, led by Mr. Godfrey Ameachi Alozie, Program Officer for Humanitarian Affairs, distributed food and cash transfers to identified households. The statement read:

“Beneficiaries were selected through a transparent process, ensuring that the most vulnerable households were prioritized. Each household received a comprehensive relief package, which included 25kg of rice, 15kg of garri, 12kg of beans, 5 liters of palm oil, and 5 liters of vegetable oil. Additionally, each household was provided with a debit card loaded with N91,500, with a monthly withdrawal limit of N30,500. Following the distribution of aid, a borehole was officially launched to improve the community’s access to clean water, further enhancing their resilience and recovery efforts.”

Commitment to Community Resilience

During the ceremony in Adamawa, Mr. Alozie emphasized ECOWAS’s commitment to improving the living standards of citizens in its member states. He stated:

“Floods wreak havoc and expose us to losses. With Adamawa State having 1,000 households in the two selected LGAs, it is our hope that these tokens will go a long way in improving their living conditions and recovery.”

He also announced that ECOWAS will be allocating an additional $2 million for counter-terrorism operations and a stabilization fund.

Government and Community Leaders’ Response

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Abel Enitan, praised the initiative, stating:

“The 2022 floods had a devastating impact on most communities across the country, but thanks to the Nigerian government and its partners, especially ECOWAS and the Nigerian Red Cross, substantial progress has been made in addressing the needs of the affected communities. The project has provided food items, multipurpose cash assistance, and boreholes in the selected communities.”

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by Barrister Bello Diram, highlighted the importance of ECOWAS’s support, demonstrating a profound understanding of the region’s needs and potential.

Broader Context of ECOWAS’s Contribution

ECOWAS’s aid is part of a broader effort to support flood-affected communities. A 2022 report by the National Bureau of Statistics, in collaboration with the World Bank, estimated the damages from the floods to be between $3.79 billion and $9.12 billion, with hundreds of lives lost. The report recommended the implementation of flood risk financing and insurance mechanisms to mitigate future impacts.